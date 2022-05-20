Ball (NYSE:BALL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $87.00 price target on the stock.
Ball stock opened at $69.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Ball has a 1-year low of $67.11 and a 1-year high of $98.09.
Ball Company Profile (Get Rating)
