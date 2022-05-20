BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Major Shareholder Sells $583,428.21 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 7,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $583,428.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average of $75.82. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 32.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BANF. StockNews.com began coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BancFirst by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BancFirst by 132.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

