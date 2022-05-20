Bank of Montreal Can Sells 150,549 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 331,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,549 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $78,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Dollar General by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Dollar General by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $1,286,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.47.

NYSE:DG opened at $201.33 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

