Bank of Montreal Can Sells 405,315 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 405,315 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of Humana worth $81,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Humana by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $432.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $472.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.29.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at $397,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

