Barclays Increases Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target to GBX 620

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 480 ($5.92) to GBX 620 ($7.64) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AV. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.66) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 480 ($5.92) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.41) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.41) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviva presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 530 ($6.53).

AV opened at GBX 408.90 ($5.04) on Tuesday. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 361.10 ($4.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 538.42 ($6.64). The stock has a market cap of £15.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 428.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 419.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.23) per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. This represents a yield of 23.93%. Aviva’s payout ratio is presently 58.35%.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £6,481.68 ($7,990.24). Also, insider Amanda Blanc sold 16,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.40), for a total value of £71,757.54 ($88,458.51).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

