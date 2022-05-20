Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,545 ($19.05) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SGRO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.41) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($19.23) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($21.26) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,396.09 ($17.21).

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 1,089 ($13.42) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,287.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,316.90. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 1,015.50 ($12.52) and a one year high of GBX 1,508 ($18.59). The company has a market capitalization of £13.09 billion and a PE ratio of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In related news, insider Mary Barnard purchased 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,093 ($13.47) per share, for a total transaction of £30,002.85 ($36,985.76).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

