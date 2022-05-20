Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Shares Down 14.1%

Shares of Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) traded down 14.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. 114,775 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 51,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.70 million and a PE ratio of -18.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barksdale Resources Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

