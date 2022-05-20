Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on HCCI. StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.80.
NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $26.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $633.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after buying an additional 271,887 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 42,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 179,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.
About Heritage-Crystal Clean (Get Rating)
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
