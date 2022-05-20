Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HCCI. StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.80.

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $26.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $633.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $139.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after buying an additional 271,887 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 42,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 179,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

