Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ:BXRX opened at $0.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Baudax Bio has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $32.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07.

Baudax Bio ( NASDAQ:BXRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $10.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46,444 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

