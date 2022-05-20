BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 7,377.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,836 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $11,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. FMR LLC raised its position in BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,011,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in BCE by 562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 94,788 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in BCE by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in BCE by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 577,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,916,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.65. 1,678,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,632. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.08.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 110.81%.

BCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

BCE Profile (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.