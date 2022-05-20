Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) PT Lowered to $2.50 at DA Davidson

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson to $2.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

BODY stock opened at 1.27 on Monday. Beachbody has a 12-month low of 0.91 and a 12-month high of 13.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is 2.26.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Beachbody had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. The company had revenue of 216.27 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Beachbody will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

