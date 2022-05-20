Beam (BEAM) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.09 Million

Beam (BEAM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last week, Beam has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $16.09 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00088514 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 114,598,560 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

