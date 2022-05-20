BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLU opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 436,406.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.61%. On average, analysts forecast that BELLUS Health will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLU. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 4,307.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,325,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,516,000 after buying an additional 6,181,546 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,731,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,153,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

