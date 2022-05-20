BENQI Price Hits $0.0134 on Exchanges (QI)

BENQI (QI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One BENQI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BENQI has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $11.05 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 881.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,709.76 or 0.05847330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.54 or 0.00511425 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00033203 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,711.94 or 1.76852881 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008835 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI's total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

