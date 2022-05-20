Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the food distribution company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFGC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. CL King started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

Shares of PFGC opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.77.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $71,000.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

