Berenberg Bank Cuts UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Price Target to €120.00

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €122.00 ($127.08) to €120.00 ($125.00) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UCBJY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.42.

UCBJY traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $46.99. 24,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,185. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.06. UCB has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $63.94.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

