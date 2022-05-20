Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for John Wood Group (LON:WG)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 300 ($3.70) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WG. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.07) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.93) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 325 ($4.01).

LON:WG opened at GBX 237.90 ($2.93) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 190.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 199.80. The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. John Wood Group has a one year low of GBX 150.70 ($1.86) and a one year high of GBX 266.40 ($3.28).

In other news, insider David Kemp acquired 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.71) per share, for a total transaction of £4,259.20 ($5,250.49). Also, insider Robin Watson bought 3,769 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £6,558.06 ($8,084.39).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

