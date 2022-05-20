Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for John Wood Group (LON:WG)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 300 ($3.70) price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WG. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.07) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.93) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 325 ($4.01).
LON:WG opened at GBX 237.90 ($2.93) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 190.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 199.80. The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. John Wood Group has a one year low of GBX 150.70 ($1.86) and a one year high of GBX 266.40 ($3.28).
About John Wood Group (Get Rating)
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
