BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Sold by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp lowered its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in BigCommerce by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.94. 2,863,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,912. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.46. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.90.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

In other news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $39,068.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at $958,226.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,448.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,630. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

