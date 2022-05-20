Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Biodesix alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew Strobeck acquired 558,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John Patience bought 279,329 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $499,998.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 337,926 shares in the company, valued at $604,887.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,146 shares of company stock worth $36,867 over the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biodesix by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Biodesix by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 64,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biodesix by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDSX stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $1.49. 6,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,444. The company has a market cap of $59.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. Biodesix has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $16.40.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Biodesix will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Biodesix (Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.