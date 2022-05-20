Bismuth Price Tops $0.0457 (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $382.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007047 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

