Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $8.08 million and $644.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 190.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000572 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

