Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $71.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,380. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 34.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Knight will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,532 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 62.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,090,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,306 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,144,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,309,000 after purchasing an additional 134,522 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,176,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,214,000 after purchasing an additional 148,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,155,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,005,000 after purchasing an additional 117,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.