Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock Price Up 5%

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.06 and last traded at $63.06. Approximately 1,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 381,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.03.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -786.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $257.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.10 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 7,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $371,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,273.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $189,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,728. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at about $488,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Blackbaud by 6.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Blackbaud by 24.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Blackbaud by 7.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.