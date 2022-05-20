BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $854.43.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $7.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $600.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,253. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $582.58 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $689.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $797.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 39.43 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,230,851,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 79,395.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 670,097 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in BlackRock by 143.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after buying an additional 396,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

