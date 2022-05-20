BLink Market Capitalization Tops $397,061.83 (BLINK)

BLink (BLINK) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last seven days, BLink has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One BLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. BLink has a total market cap of $397,061.83 and $92.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLink alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,231.39 or 0.99970237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002172 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001711 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLINK is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.