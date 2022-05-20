Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida. “

BSFC stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. Blue Star Foods has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23.

Blue Star Foods ( OTCMKTS:BSFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Blue Star Foods had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Blue Star Foods will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at $1,926,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blue Star Foods during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Star Foods (Get Rating)

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

