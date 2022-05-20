Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.66 Million

Brokerages forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $207.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $210.00 million and the lowest is $205.32 million. Bluegreen Vacations posted sales of $193.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full year sales of $842.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $841.30 million to $842.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $869.40 million, with estimates ranging from $868.90 million to $869.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $195.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on BVH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 18,227 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BVH stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.31. The stock had a trading volume of 99,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio is 17.75%.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

