BMO Capital Markets Lowers Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Price Target to C$20.00

Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LEFUF opened at $12.58 on Monday. Leon’s Furniture has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

