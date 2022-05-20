Boeing (LON:BOE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $120.30

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 120.30 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 120.47 ($1.49), with a volume of 11861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.18 ($1.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of £702.61 million and a P/E ratio of -15.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 169.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 194.01.

Boeing Company Profile (LON:BOE)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

