boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.85) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 190 ($2.34) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 140 ($1.73) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Liberum Capital downgraded boohoo group to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Shore Capital downgraded boohoo group to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 65 ($0.80) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 255.50 ($3.15).

LON:BOO opened at GBX 80.22 ($0.99) on Monday. boohoo group has a 1 year low of GBX 63.32 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 337 ($4.15). The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.15.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

