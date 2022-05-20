Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.78 billion-$9.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.96 billion.Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.15-4.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.70.

NYSE:BAH traded down $3.40 on Friday, hitting $77.44. The stock had a trading volume of 65,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,469. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.10. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $91.46.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,038,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,189,000 after purchasing an additional 453,676 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,489,000 after purchasing an additional 247,271 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after purchasing an additional 317,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,716,000 after purchasing an additional 50,066 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 771,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,761,000 after purchasing an additional 83,061 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

