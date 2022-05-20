BriaCell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) Trading Down 3.8%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (CVE:BCT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$10.60 and last traded at C$10.60. Approximately 3,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 12,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.02.

The company has a market cap of C$168.68 million and a PE ratio of -28.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 128.68 and a current ratio of 129.63.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing approaches for the management of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

