Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BRLT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

BRLT stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 19,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $181,873.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 541,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,135,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 141,969 shares of company stock worth $1,369,226 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRLT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

