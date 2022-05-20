Brokerages Anticipate ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) will post sales of $8.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ABB’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.48 billion and the lowest is $7.76 billion. ABB posted sales of $7.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABB will report full year sales of $30.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.84 billion to $31.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $32.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.38 billion to $33.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABB shares. HSBC downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of ABB by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.50. 2,693,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,896. ABB has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average of $34.11.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

