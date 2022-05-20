Brokerages Anticipate Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Antero Midstream posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Antero Midstream.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $218.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

AM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 280,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,732.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 68,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $698,035.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 311,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,017.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,939,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,455 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,569,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,230 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 45.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 3,128,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,449,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,758. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

