Brokerages Anticipate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.60. KBR posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KBR.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,641. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -61.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. KBR has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $56.94.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,363,000 after buying an additional 715,168 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,994,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,055,000 after buying an additional 109,052 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $6,366,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,625,000 after buying an additional 556,378 shares during the last quarter.

KBR Company Profile (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.