Brokerages Anticipate LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Post $0.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. LXP Industrial Trust reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LXP Industrial Trust.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 106.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

NYSE:LXP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.07. 1,608,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.74. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $50,255.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,503.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 2,235 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $25,166.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,963.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth $770,000. Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,063,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LXP Industrial Trust (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LXP Industrial Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.