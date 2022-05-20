Brokerages Anticipate LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Post $0.16 EPS

Posted by on May 20th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXPGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. LXP Industrial Trust reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LXP Industrial Trust.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 106.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

NYSE:LXP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.07. 1,608,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.74. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $50,255.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,503.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 2,235 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $25,166.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,963.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth $770,000. Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,063,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LXP Industrial Trust (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LXP Industrial Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.