Brokerages Anticipate Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $473.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) to post sales of $473.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weibo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $472.59 million to $475.11 million. Weibo posted sales of $458.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weibo will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Weibo.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of WB stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.67. 1,280,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,757. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $29.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Weibo by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,507 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth about $143,502,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Weibo by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,440 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

