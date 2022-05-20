Brokerages Expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Announce $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.27. NVIDIA reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $7.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

NVDA traded down $4.30 on Friday, reaching $166.94. 73,708,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,167,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of $486.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.36. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $148.69 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 301.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,338,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,348,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514,931 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 287.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 329,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $68,179,000 after purchasing an additional 246,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.