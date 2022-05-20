Brokerages Set Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target at $104.18

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEIS. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.47. 304,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.60. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $72.22 and a 1-year high of $114.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $54,962.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,344,000 after buying an additional 40,829 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,123,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,694,000 after buying an additional 118,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,512,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,752,000 after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.