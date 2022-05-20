Brokerages Set Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target at $37.20

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.41. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $61,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 9,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,720.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,837,471 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 183,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 95,935 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 60,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,760 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,340,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 49,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.