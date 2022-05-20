Brokerages Set DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Price Target at $137.11

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.11.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.53. The stock had a trading volume of 161,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,065. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $290,671.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $996,333.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002 in the last three months. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,989,000 after buying an additional 246,201 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 32,564 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $14,713,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,447,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 123,371 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after buying an additional 85,459 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

