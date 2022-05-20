Brokerages Set Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Price Target at $199.13

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.13.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of EXR stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $168.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,587. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $145.10 and a twelve month high of $228.84.
In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $672,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $439,657,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,268,000 after purchasing an additional 791,859 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $148,793,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,162,000 after purchasing an additional 632,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,884,000 after purchasing an additional 612,842 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
