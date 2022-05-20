Brokerages Set Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Price Target at $199.13

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of EXR stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $168.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,587. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $145.10 and a twelve month high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $672,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $439,657,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,268,000 after purchasing an additional 791,859 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $148,793,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,162,000 after purchasing an additional 632,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,884,000 after purchasing an additional 612,842 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

