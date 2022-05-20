Brokerages Set Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) PT at $73.14

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Spire alerts:

NYSE:SR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.36. The stock had a trading volume of 404,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,060. Spire has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.02 and its 200-day moving average is $67.36.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $880.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.50 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Coann Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at about $9,041,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 116.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Spire (Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.