Brokerages Set Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target at $27.92

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UDMY. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Udemy in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Udemy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15. Udemy has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $32.62.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Udemy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Udemy in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

About Udemy (Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.