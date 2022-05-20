Brokerages Set Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Target Price at $167.13

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock worth $193,321,410. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.79. The company had a trading volume of 300,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,511,797. The company has a market capitalization of $327.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.17. Walmart has a 1-year low of $118.60 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 48.17%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

