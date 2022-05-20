Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management to a “buy” rating and set a C$71.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$59.28. The company had a trading volume of 975,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,863. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.06. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of C$57.40 and a twelve month high of C$79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$67.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.58.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Senior Officer Brian William Kingston sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.30, for a total transaction of C$24,520,652.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,342,421.18.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

