Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 46,961 shares.The stock last traded at $20.91 and had previously closed at $21.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.31). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 150,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

