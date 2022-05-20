Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.86.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.20. 150,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners are going to split on Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 10th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 148.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,797,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,562 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $101,693,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,659,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,939,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,244,000 after acquiring an additional 973,311 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 888.5% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 974,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,685,000 after acquiring an additional 876,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

