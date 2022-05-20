BRP (TSE:DOO) Cut to “Neutral” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research lowered shares of BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for BRP’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOO. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$138.92.

TSE DOO opened at C$88.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$99.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$100.96. BRP has a twelve month low of C$73.74 and a twelve month high of C$129.98.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRP will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

